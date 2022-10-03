Lawyer whose wife died allegedly chasing him is alive

A lawyer, Mr Sunny Bassey, who lost his wife in a car crash in Calabar over an alleged ‘side chic’ is alive, it has been confirmed.

Tribune Online gathered from sources on Monday afternoon that contrary to the news doing the rounds that the man was dead, the Calabar-based lawyer is still alive.

A prominent Calabar-based lawyer and his friend confirmed that he is still alive but pleaded anonymity saying that, “the information is false, Sunny is very much alive.”

Another close associate to Bassey, who pleaded anonymity, confirmed that he saw the man a few hours ago and that they also spoke on phone thereafter.

Recall that reports had surfaced on Monday afternoon alleging that the lawyer had died. The said reports alleged that the lawyer died after he was unable to recover from the shock of losing his wife.

