Lawyer seeks urgent reform of labour laws in Nigeria

A legal practitioner and labour law expert, Mr Kehinde Bamiwola, has called for the reform of labour laws in Nigeria, saying workers’ constitutional rights are being trampled.

He said this while answering questions from journalists after the public presentation of his two books Practical Approach To Labour Law in Nigeria” and “Logic For Critical Thinking and Cross Examination”, held in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Friday.

The author expressed displeasure at the way and manner Nigerian workers are been treated, saying “it so sad to see workers being retrenched indiscriminately, workers being sacked for belonging to a trade union which is their constitutional right.”

The books presentation had in attendance the Chief Judge of Ogun State, Hon.Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu represented by the President, Ogun State Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Adebisi Femi-Segun; the President, National Industrial Court of Nigeria, Hon.Justice B.B Kanyip represented by Justice Sanda Yelwa; the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Mr Sina Ogungbade represented by the Permanent Secretary and Solicitor General, Mr Segun Olaotan.

He said, “Workers will also retire and will have no pension because the Pension act is not being implemented faithfully, all of these must be corrected”

On minimum wage, the legal practitioner, who majored in labour law, lamented that the N70,000 minimum wage approved by government, last October, was far below what a worker should earn, insisting it must not be less than N250,000.

He said the N70,000 minimum wage did not reflect the disposition of a government that is committed to enhancing the welfare of its workforce.

While submitting that a Nigerian worker deserves decent living the prevailing economic situation of the country.

He, therefore, called on Nigerians to rise above their challenging background to build an enviable career for themselves, adding that if he could moved from being a refrigerator repairer to a lawyer and author, then nobody should hide under any excuse not to fulfill their God’s given vision in life.

“I can authoritatively tell you that Nigerian government is not fair to the workers or what will N70,000 minimum wage buy or do for the workers in the face of the skyrocketing inflation and prices of things?

“I can’t enter any Amala joint now and not spend at least N1500 per meal, multiply that for a month, I need to transport myself to work, my children will eat, I will see to their health and education, what kind of magic will N70,000 do in this situation?

“For crying out loud, I think that with the current state of the country’s economy, the minimum wage for the workers should not be less than N250,000. So, it is so clear that as far as the remuneration of workers is concerned, Nigeria government has not been fair to the workers.

“How much is a dollar to a naira now. Several years back when I was in the primary school, it used to be dollar to N2 but how much is it now? If you convert N70,000 to dollar or Pound, how much will you have. So the minimum wage act should be reviewed because it’s so clear that what the government is doing is not logical as we do say in law”

He said that though he started out as fridge repairer but at 41, after a part time study in Economics, he enrolled for Law at the University of Lagos and was called to bar at 47.

Bamiwola said that at 50, he went back to the University of Lagos for a Masters Degree in Law and finished best with a 4.64CGPA graduating with a distinction while also breaking 27 years record earlier set in the university.

He said “I am already studying for my PhD in law, so it is a case of where there is a will, there must be a way. It is a lesson that no one should hide under one excuse for failure in life.

“I will be 60 in October but I am still pursuing my goal. I have read about many people with rough backgrounds in life and who made it in life, likewise myself. If I could succeed, others too could succeed with strong faith in God and commitment and dedication to diligence”.

He said the two books was written as part of his contribution to the bodies of knowledge in the legal profession.

He stated that “once you started legal study from your 100 level at the university, you’re forever sentenced to a life long learning and contribution to upscaling knowledge in the profession and I am also just fulfilling my duty to further develop the legal profession with the two books”

Justice Dipeolu congratulated the author for his thorough researched works with the two books, describing them as good assets to further enriching the legal profession.

She said the well researched books written by Bamiwola cannot be overemphasized in the age and time of instant information and the challenge posed by Artificial Intelligence.

Justice Dipeolu said that the two books would no doubt become handy for both the legal practitioners and students and would undoubtedly impact the legal profession for good.

Professor Doyin Awoyale of the University of Lagos who was the chairman at the event, also commended the effort of the author, for his steadfastness and love for the legal profession.

He described the two books as highly informative and dependable reference materials for the people in the legal profession.