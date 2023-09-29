LawrenceGrace Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has empowered over 200 school children in the Ikosi Community of Lagos State.

The foundation said the empowerment was part of its commitment to put smiles on the faces of the less privileged and impact them positively.

Convener of the foundation, Mrs Yinka Adewoye, disclosed this at an event tagged ‘Day out with Ikosi Children’.

She said the special empowerment and educative programme targeted over 200 school children in the Ikosi Community of Lagos State.

Adewoye said “LawrenceGrace Foundation is founded primarily on touching lives positively, reaching out to major widows and indigent school children in less privileged societies by providing healthcare, free medications, empowerment programmes and free gifts to support them in their livelihood.

“This is the second of our outreach to schools. The first was at a school in the Ajegunle area of Apapa, Lagos State where over 2,000 school children in that deprived community went home with joy and positively impacted after the event.

“We would be impacting the lives of over 200 school children in the Ikosi community. In a world where moral decadence and loss of self-esteem have become a norm, it is important to be in the faces of these young ones, to mentor them, counsel them, show them love and also give them gifts that would support their well-being in their studies.”

According to her, the aim of the foundation is always to put smiles on the faces of the less privileged and impact them positively. There would be career talks, counseling, life-impacting sessions, fun and dance and a lot of gifts and school supplies for all the children at the event.

She appreciated partners and sponsors for their continual support in putting smiles on the faces of several families across different locations.

“Remember like Winston S. Churchill said ‘we make a living by what we get, we make a life by what we give. Together, let’s continue to make impacts and touch lives positively,” she said.

