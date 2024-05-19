The House of Representatives has mandated its Committees on Healthcare Services and Health Institutions to investigate the state of Medical Research Institutes in the country with a view to combating future unforeseen novel medical challenges.

This resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. ‘Wale Hammed, member representing Agege federal constituency of Lagos State.

Hon. Hammed noted that due to the global increase in viral outbreaks like Lassa fever, Ebola and coronavirus, it is crucial to increase financial support for medical research to combat health challenges.

He hinted that the National Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) in Nigeria conducts research on public health diseases, develops dissemination structures and collaborates with national and International Institutions.

In his lead debate, Hon. Hammed observed that: “there exist other Research Institutes in the country with similar objectives of collecting, analyzing and providing scientific data and information for the development of scientific products for sustainable development and benefit for the country.

“The House notes that these institutions are not operating optimally, as they are currently underfunded, inadequately equipped with modern technology and lack requisite library resources to effectively perform their duties.

“That Nigeria Medical Research Institutes have potential to contribute to the nation’s medical advancement given the required attention and funding.”

