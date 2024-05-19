The House of Representatives has mandated its Committees on Healthcare Services and Health Institutions to investigate the state of Medical Research Institutes in the country with a view to combating future unforeseen novel medical challenges.
This resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. ‘Wale Hammed, member representing Agege federal constituency of Lagos State.
Hon. Hammed noted that due to the global increase in viral outbreaks like Lassa fever, Ebola and coronavirus, it is crucial to increase financial support for medical research to combat health challenges.
He hinted that the National Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) in Nigeria conducts research on public health diseases, develops dissemination structures and collaborates with national and International Institutions.
ALSO READ: UK-based financial expert commends Gov Abdulrasak on infrastructure devt
In his lead debate, Hon. Hammed observed that: “there exist other Research Institutes in the country with similar objectives of collecting, analyzing and providing scientific data and information for the development of scientific products for sustainable development and benefit for the country.
“The House notes that these institutions are not operating optimally, as they are currently underfunded, inadequately equipped with modern technology and lack requisite library resources to effectively perform their duties.
“That Nigeria Medical Research Institutes have potential to contribute to the nation’s medical advancement given the required attention and funding.”
Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
Join our WhatsApp Channel now
Abuja doctor reveals unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!!
Join BUCKSLAW TECHNOLOGY LTD. as a Client Service Executive and be the bridge between our clients and excellent service delivery. Click the link to apply Now before 27th May, 2024