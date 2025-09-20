Lawmaker rolls out back-to-school support to Ondo students 



Senator Jide Ipinsagba, representing Ondo North Senatorial District, has empowered students from selected secondary schools in Owo and Ose Local Government Areas of Ondo State through his Back-to-School Education Support Initiative.

Addressing the students at the event held in the auditorium of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, Senator Ipinsagba said the initiative was borne out of his passion for education and youth development.

The lawmaker noted that four other local government areas in the senatorial district had also benefited from similar gestures under the lineup of advancement programmes for the people of the district.

“The idea is to ensure we put up a programme that will relieve the parents of these schoolchildren and serve as palliatives to ease the tension associated with resumption,” he said.

Senator Ipinsagba emphasized that he would do what it takes to support government policy on education and back Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s efforts to reshape the education sector in Ondo State.

Speaking at the occasion, the Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Owo Local Government, Alhaji Kamaru Yakubu, described the education support initiative as timely, especially as schools have just resumed in Ondo State.

Alhaji Yakubu commended Senator Ipinsagba for his numerous constituency engagements in Ondo North Senatorial District and his passion for party leadership.

A school administrator, Mr Oluseye Ogunbodede, while addressing the students, urged them to make judicious use of the educational materials, noting that the new government policy on education allows textbooks to be transferred for use over four years.

Mr Ogunbodede appealed to the students to ensure that the purpose of the initiative is not defeated.

Another scholar, and the Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), RUGIPO Chapter, Comrade Ade Arikawe, charged the students to make academics their priority.

Some of the benefiting students — Ekundayo Remilekun, Afolayan Dolapo, and Oloye Eunice — all expressed joy at Senator Ipinsagba’s kind gesture and promised to make good use of the books, bags, and other academic support materials.

The event was attended by parents of the students, political leaders including ward chairmen, women leaders, student union representatives, and liaison officers to Senator Jide Ipinsagba in the two local government areas.