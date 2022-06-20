Lawmaker pays NECO exam fees for 2,496 students in Kano

In his effort to assist parents of underprivileged students who could not pay for the National Examinations Council (NECO), the member of the House of Representatives representing Wudil/Garko Federal Constituency, Hon. Muhammad Ali-Wudil, has disbursed N31 million to 2,496 indigents students to enable them to register for the NECO.

The lawmaker made the statement during the disbursement exercise to the beneficiaries on Sunday in Wudil, Headquarters of Wudil Local Government Area of Kano State.

According to him, each of the benefitting students would receive N13,000 to enable them to register for the examination.

The beneficiaries are among the students who failed the recent qualifying examination conducted by the state’s Ministry of Education.

“After they were not able to pass the qualifying examination, we decided to commit their parents and guardians to provide N10,000 out of the N23,300 registration fees.

“We, therefore, provided N13,000 to each of the students to enable them to purchase the form for the NECO examination,” he said.

Hon Ali-Wudil disclosed that the gesture was to reduce the burden of examination fees on parents as well as improve the standard of education in the state.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





He said the support is being provided through the Ali-Wudil Foundation as part of his civic responsibility to the electorate.

The lawmaker said the Federal Government through constituency projects recently constructed 26 classroom blocks, two offices, a library and eight toilets in Wudil, while 47 classroom blocks, a library, two offices and eight toilets were provided in Garko.

He said the foundation, in collaboration with an NGO, Rashad Foundation has sponsored 12 students from the area to further their education in the Niger Republic, adding that some of them had graduated and are awaiting results.

According to him, the foundation is offering scholarships to 70 orphans from primary to tertiary levels of education, adding that some youths had been enrolled under its skills acquisition programmes.

While urging the beneficiaries and other students to be dedicated to their studies to achieve academic excellence, the lawmaker advised parents to ensure proper upbringing and education of their wards.