Lawmaker offers free medicare to 2,000 constituents in Ogun

No fewer than 2,000 constituents in Remo Federal Constituency have benefitted from free medical care facilitated by the Chairman, House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development, Hon Adewunmi Onanuga.

Onanuga, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a first-term lawmaker said the provision of effective healthcare would enable Nigerians to participate in national development.

She stated this during a free medical outreach held at the Akarigbo’s palace ground in Sagamu while advising residents to seek medical attention at approved health facilities and not to engage in self-medication.

The beneficiaries were drawn from the three local government areas comprising Ikenne; Remo North and Sagamu of the federal constituency, and provided with free eye screening, dental check, blood pressure, free reading glasses, blood sugar level screening, out-patient consultation, medical laboratory tests, dispensing of drugs, free eye surgery and treatment for some ailments, among others.

Speaking with reporters on the essence of the event, the federal lawmaker said the medical outreach was aimed at giving adequate healthcare services to her constituents.

Onanuga explained she wanted to ensure a healthy constituency and reduce the high incidence of sudden deaths among residents due to unattended health challenges.

She said: “I’m trying to achieve a healthy constituency. There are minor health issues that our people are not paying attention to, but with medical check-up like this, where they check their vitals, their blood pressure, their cholesterol level and their blood sugar level, it can detect certain things in the offing and then they are able to address those issues so that they do not escalate to death. That is basically the objective of this medical outreach.

“From the Local Government Areas that we have been to, we have seen some people that need surgeries, like hernia, cataract and so many others. We are going to be conducting those surgeries to bring succour to the people.

“A lot of people are walking around with clothes covering their ailments. So, we are using this outreach to create awareness on how people can take care of their health.

“The beneficiaries will get free medical consultation from medical personnel in addition to the free drugs that we are going to be giving out. They will be given drugs that can ameliorate their condition for now, but if it is something serious, then they will be referred to a General Hospital that can take care of whatever the issue is.”

The lawmaker commended the COVID-19 mass vaccination campaign of the Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration in the state, saying it was yielding the desired results in checking the spread of the dreaded virus.

She expressed her readiness to collaborate with the state government in mitigating the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on residents of the state.

“In fact, at Iperu, in Ikenne Local Government Area, we went to the health centre very close to the palace and we told them that it was important for them to also sensitise the people and we saw that a lot of people were coming in. We felt they were coming for the medical outreach but they said they wanted to get their vaccination first and then come for the medical outreach. So, the state government has really tried in that aspect. We are not stopping as well, we are also supporting what the state government is doing and we are making waves,” Onanuga said.

