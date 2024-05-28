Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South) has commended President Bola Tinubu for his exceptional performance towards building a stronger and more prosperous nation.

This is contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Akeem Abas and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Ibadan.

Senator Alli said that the president had in his first year made significant strides, setting a promising tone for the remaining years of his presidency.

The lawmaker applauded Tinubu’s leadership qualities and the positive impact of his administration on the nation.

He said that the president’s strategic policies and initiatives have fostered economic growth, improved security, and enhanced social welfare.

Senator Alli expressed confidence that the measures already evolved have not only stabilised the economy, but laid a strong foundation for sustainable development in the future.

According to Senator Alli, these accomplishments are a testament to Tinubu’s dedication and vision for a prosperous Nigeria.

The lawmaker lauded the president’s efforts in tackling the nation’s economic challenges and commitment to improving national security.

He acknowledged the proactive steps taken by the administration towards addressing security issues, including strengthening the capabilities of the armed forces and enhancing intelligence operations.

According to Alli, these efforts have led to a notable reduction in crime rates and have bolstered the citizens’ confidence in the government’s ability to protect them.

Senator Alli called on Nigerians to support the president in his efforts to build a stronger and more prosperous nation

He extended heartfelt congratulations to the president on the occasion of his first anniversary in office, reiterating his admiration for his leadership and achievements.

The lawmaker expressed confidence

that the president would continue to deliver on his promises and drive the nation towards greater heights.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE