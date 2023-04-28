The wishes and prayers of the Paramount Ruler of Bekwarra Local Government Area Cross River North, HRH Linus Odey and the entire Bekwarra nation, who had at different fora appealed to the government to restore public power supply to the local government area have finally yielded applaudable results.

For over 6 years, Bekwarra local governments have been without power supply.

The people had been lamenting that the absence of electricity has stagnated economic growth, commerce, and economic prosperity despite their abundance of natural endowments.

However, commerce, trade and business activities are said to be warming up as Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe representing Cross River North has initiated and commenced work to restore electricity to the area after a prolonged blackout spanning over 6 years.

Saturday Tribune gathered contractors have been mobilised to the area for planting of over 60 electric poles, mounting several Rolls of Aluminum Conductors; stretching from Gakem, Nyanya through Vandekia to Markudi in Benue State to reconnect the area to the national grid.

Speaking in Gakem, Chief Odey Simon, a Community Leader, expressed happiness, describing the return of electricity as “the best thing ever happening to the area”.

“This singular intervention from our Senator is one of the best things he has done given the multiplier effect this is bound to usher into our locality.

“The passion and commitment demonstrated by Senator Jarigbe to the betterment of our people in Cross River North is unprecedented despite his short stint as our Senator.

“We remain ever grateful and appreciative of this humane disposition,” the monarch said.

Also, at Aboucheche, the headquarters of Bekwara Local Government Area, a youth activist, Mr Agan Sunday expressed delight at the intervention describing it as answered prayer.

“We have been groping in darkness for several years now having been disconnected from the national grid courtesy of the ill-fated State Government’s Independent Power Plant in Obudu which did not last for 6 months after taking off in 2016.





“Vandals capitalised on the prolonged blackout and vandalised the line from here to Benue thereby prolonging our miseries’ Our Senator Jarigbe has done what Napoleon could not do,” he applauded.

During a site inspection, an official of the Jos Electricity Distribution Company revealed that needed materials and equipment including transformers have been provided to ensure speedy completion of the project which he disclosed is under the purview of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

