The lawmaker representing Ohaozara/Onicha/Ivo Federal Constituency, Ebonyi State, Dr Nkemkanma Kama Foundation, flagged off its medical health outreach on Tuesday.

According to the lawmaker, about 11,000 residents of the 11 communities in the constituency across the three local government areas will benefit from the 5-day programme.

The lawmaker stated this in Oshiri and Isu communities in the Onicha local government area of the state.

The medical outreach featured eye care with free reading glasses, maternal care, paediatric care, gynaecological care, surgical consultations, laboratory investigations, and general medical care.

The lawmaker, speaking with journalists during the flag-off at Oshiri Central School, noted that the programme was in fulfilment of his campaign promises to his constituents during the election.

Kama, represented by the Member Representing Onicha East Constituency in the State House or Assembly, Celestine Ogba, noted that the programme is in line with the Peoples Charter of Needs of the Governor Ogbonnaya Nwifuru-led administration.

He said: “According to the Peoples Charter of Needs of Governor Francis Nwifuru, health is one of the major needs of the people, so what we are trying to do is help people in the rural areas access services of modern health care.

“So what we are doing is to complement what the Governor is doing and what his wife, Mrs. Mary Maudline Nwifuru, is doing through her pet project, the Better Health for Women, Children, and Internally Displaced Persons Foundation (BERWO).”.

The lawmaker noted that the outreach is all-encompassing, as those who require further medical treatment or referral will be referred to tertiary hospitals and their bills paid for.

The coordinator of the health outreach, Dr. Napolion Ekem, described the medical outreach as a unique one.

“Generally, medical outreach is aimed at meeting the primary health needs of the people. But in this outreach, we have gone ahead to include some secondary health needs. And that is why we have brought in consultants who are specialists in their various fields.

“The categories of health challenges that are targeted include gynaecological problems, paediatric problems, surgical problems, ophthalmological problems, and general medical problems.”.

“We are expecting to treat at least one thousand people in each of the 11 locations, but we have enough drugs to take care of more if the number of patients exceeds that number, he said.

He said there is an arrangement to refer more serious cases to the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Hospital in Abakaliki for further treatment on the bills of the lawmaker and the foundation.

A beneficiary, Mrs Okoro Doris, thanked the lawmaker for the programme, which she said will go a long way in alleviating the medical challenges facing the people.

She said, “This is a reality. I am having an eye problem. I came here, and they checked me, after which they gave me new eyeglasses and drugs.”

A stakeholder in the area, Moses Chima, lauded the lawmaker for the programme and for keeping to his campaign promises.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COP28 delegates: Invest in production, not frivolities, Peter Obi knocks Tinubu

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections has reacted to the long list of delegates that travelled with…

I studied for seven hours daily for four years — ACU best graduating student

To attain great academic success, the best-graduating student at Ajayi Crowther University for the 2022–2023 academic session, Susanna Akinteye, has…

CBN will freeze your accounts if you don’t link your BVN-NIN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said that all accounts without the Bank Verification Number (BVN) and…

How housewives are coping with exorbitant cost of pepper

YEJIDE GBENGA-OGUNDARE reports that in addition to significant increase in cost of food items, many Nigerian homes that…

Service chiefs on national security

SPEAKING at the Green Chamber when he led service chiefs to address parliamentarians on pertinent security issues last week, the Chief of…

Gusau outlines 2030 vision for Nigeria football development

President, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Musa Gusau, has outlined his plan for…