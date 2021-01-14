Lawmaker intervenes over dilapidated community schools

Following a media report of ramshackle primary schools in Onila and Agidingbi communities in the Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, the lawmaker representing the area in the National Assembly, Mr Tunji Ajuloopin, has commenced construction of block of classrooms in the two communities.

Ajuloopin, member representing Ekiti, Isin, Irepodun and Oke-ero federal constituency of Kwara state also refunded the N480,000 contributed by 25 women in Onila community.

The women in the media report had said that they contributed N2,000 monthly in a bid to build classrooms to provide a conducive learning environment for their wards and children.

The report had shown how pupils of the communities had been subjected to tortuous learning condition in a debasing atmosphere.

One of the women, Mrs Deborah Aweda, had said that the pupils had been exposed to sun, rain and other excruciating conditions that made learning a near-impossible task.

However, the lawmaker, on Tuesday, sent a delegation, led by one of his aides, to the two communities, in order to arrest the plight of his constituents.

The lawmaker’s Chief of Staff, Hon Lanre Agas, said that he would take over the entire structure, adding that he would fix the school in both communities in record time to give the pupil the requisite learning environment.

Ajuloopin commended Nigerians and the reporter who brought the attention of the communities predicament to the open, adding that such gesture was commendable.

The lawmaker had also, in December 2020, intervened in a similar situation at Apata Kajola in Irepodun Local Government of Kwara over dilapidated primary school structure in the community.

At Apata Kajola, it was gathered that the pupils had to trek seven to eight kilometres to attend a neighbouring school because of the dilapidated structure of the school.

“Ajuloopin immediately began reconstruction of the primary school which is now 80 per cent completed and would be handed over to the community in a few weeks.

“According to the lawmaker, this is what I was elected for and I will not shack in my responsibility to the people.

“The federal lawmaker further reiterated his unwavering commitment to serve his constituents that elected him, adding that he was more resolved to serve hem sequel to their unflinching support,” he said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lawmaker intervenes over dilapidated community schools