As part of efforts to reduce unemployment in Ondo State, the lawmaker representing Ilaje State Constituency, Hon. Abayomi Akinruntan, flagged off a skill acquisition training programme for youths in the area, while some members of the communities were empowered.

Unveiling the programme, Akinruntan stated that the empowerment and skill acquisition training programme was part of his electoral promises to the people of Ilaje, saying the initiative will go a long way to improve the lot of beneficiaries.

The lawmaker who is the Deputy Speaker of the State Assembly said the programme was put in place after considering the rate of unemployment was quite high and called on corporate bodies and individuals to partner with the government to reduce the unemployment rate.

Akinruntan said the selection processes of the beneficiaries is apolitical, stating that he represents all the area and said beneficiaries would be trained in various entrepreneurship skills such as fashion designing, hair dressing, aluminum fabrication, welding among others.

Akinruntan said “considering the unpredictable economic situation of the country and devastating unemployment rate, I decided to put the empowerment programmes in place. It’s going to be a yearly programme for Ilaje indigenes in order to take them out of poverty line through reliable means of livelihood.

“This year Skill acquisition training has been designed and structured to focus on entrepreneurship, while it is also expected to kindle the productive tendencies and potentials of the trainees. This is to frontally address unemployment as a core social challenge.

“Unequivocally, ABA Foundation has trained hundreds in Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal constituency and most of the beneficiaries of this life-changing programme are graduates, who have established private firms to live independently and become employers of labour.”

He however, assured that each trainee would also be empowered with requisite tools to help them establish a business in accordance with their training.

Akinruntan also announced the appointment of 10 party faithful and youths as Special Advisers and Special Assistants in a bid to give room for all-inclusive representation.

The Executive Chairman of Ilaje Local Government, Hon. Goke Jatuwase, who hailed the lawmaker’s initiative, expressed optimism that it will go a long way to bring the beneficiaries out of poverty.

Jatuwase, who was represented by the Council’s Secretary, Dr Bayo Shegede, said the programme would make a positive impact in the lives of the beneficiaries, saying the Foundation had played a significant impact in the lives of many Ilaje youths over the years.





While noting the giant strides of ABA Foundation, Jatuwase implored Akinruntan to use the Foundation to partner with OSOPADEC and NDDC to accommodate more youths and bring succour for the less privileged in the oil-rich Ilaje area.

The Director General, ABA Campaign Council, Olumide Mekuleyi, who said the initiative is part of Akinruntan promises, urging beneficiaries to pay maximum attention to facilitators to hasten their learning of the skills.

On the appointment of new Special Advisers, Special Assistants and Personal Assistant (PA) for quality representation, Akinruntan enjoined them to discharge their responsibilities diligently for the benefit of the wards in Ilaje constituency 1.

The Appointees are; Hon. Taiwo Ikuyelorimi – SA Political; Shola Ebun-Oluwa – SA Media & Publicity; Isaiah Omosuyi Oki – SA Youth & Students Affairs; Hon. Luro Olaoluwa Israel – PA Special Duties, Ugbo 1; Obebe Igbekele Michael – PA Special Duties, Ugbo 2; Ayadi Igbamidara Sunday – PA Special Duties, Ugbo 3; Abejoye Kolawole – PA Special Duties, Ugbo 4; Saanumi Ola Lucky – PA Special Duties, Ugbo 5; Ebiwonjumi Olorunwa Smart – PA Special Duties, Ugbo 6 and Segun Joy Ikuesan – PA Gender Matters.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE