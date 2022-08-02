Lawmaker flags off free dental care services to seven communities in Anambra

The Lawmaker representing Awka South State Constituency II in the Anambra State House of Assembly, Honourable Chukwuma Pius Okoye, has flagged off six days of free dental care healthcare services for seven communities that constitute his constituency.

Tribune Online gathered that the beneficiary communities include; Amawbia, Nibo, Nise, Ishiagu, Umauwulu, Mbaukwu and Ibenato, all in the Awka South Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking with constituents who came for the dental treatment held on Tuesday, at St. Matthew Catholic Church Amawbia, the Lawmaker disclosed that the gesture was part of his mandate to deliver dividends of democracy to his people.

He said the check-up and treatment of the services were free of charge.

According to him, the outreach, which is the first in the series, is part of his empowerment platforms to bring health care services closer to the constituents and it is taking place across the seven communities.

He stated that he has deployed Dental surgeries and treatments for various teeth ailments and he has also distributed drugs to persons with teeth problems after the surgery process.

He said the free health care covered diagnosis, medical advice, surgery, tests and other services.

He described the programme as part of the lawmaker’s parliamentary initiative to provide he/her constituents access to quality health care.

In his words; the lawmaker said: “What we are doing is not an accident, but a deliberate effort in line with my parliamentary focus that targets strengthening our economy through the people’s wellness.

“The dental medical outreach we are carrying out does not stop us from our commitment to health sector development within the constituency and beyond.”

He noted that the health programme which commenced Tuesday 2nd August 2022, is expected to end on August 6th, 2022, at Ishiagu civil centre, in Awka South LGA.

He thanked some of his supporters, security, the media and other stakeholders who witness the programme.

Ms Centhia Chiamaka, who spoke to Nigerian Tribune in an interview, after receiving her treatment, explained that the dental care programme organized by the Lawmaker has relieved her of a long time of suffering from teeth pains.

According to her, “I have been waiting in pain for this programme for the past four years to commence in my community (Amawbia), as being done in other communities, to remove my teeth and thank God that it has happened”.





She appreciated Hon. Chukwuma Okoye, for taking care of the constituents not minding the cost.

The former Youth Chairman of the Amawbia community, Uncle Paul, who also came for the removal and treatment of his teeth, said the programme is not basically for Hon. Okoye, to campaign for reelection, saying it is part of him to take care of his constituents.

“I attend this dental programme because I have an issue with my teeth and see this as an avenue to see a dentist. I have benefited immensely from his programmes and I always pray for him”, he added.

The Chief dentist of the outreach, Dr Uzochukwu Nwokolo, while speaking with Journalists at the programme, said dental treatment is very expensive which contributed to why people could not afford it.

He said, “This is a great opportunity for people to have dental treatment, especially in this locality. We noticed that people come out with poor hygiene, and bad teeth we have done extraction today and cleaned people’s teeth. It is a great privilege for people that reside in this constituency, he added.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE