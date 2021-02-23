Lawmaker facilitates training for youth, women on fish farming

LAWMAKER representing Ajeromi Ifelodun Federal Constituency of Lagos State at the green chamber of the National Assembly, Honourable Taiwo Musibau, recently put together a 5-day training on fish production and marketing for youth and women in the constituency.

The training focused on imparting skills required to start fish farming on over 100 constituency members of the Ajeromi Ifelodun Federal Constituency.

It was an intensive training handled by teachers from Federal College Of Animal Health And Production Technology Ibadan.

The constituents were also empowered with starter pack – fishes and bags of feeds with cash to enable them start and run effectively a fish farm. TThe training was held the Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government office at Ajegunle.

