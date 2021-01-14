Lawmaker empowers 200 constituents with animal feeds in Sokoto

A member of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Honourable Buhari Haliru (PDP-Sokoto North I), on Thursday empowered no fewer than 200 constituents with animals feeding materials to become self-reliance.

Haliru, while flagging-up the distribution at his constituency office, said that the aim is to engage the beneficiaries into small businesses in order to support their living standard.

“We are confident that with the small we give out to our people, if properly managed in a very short period of time it will expand to a business which is going to accommodate more beneficiaries.

“Moreover, our commitment to engage the people into businesses is in order to support the society, most especially the teeming Youth in becoming self-reliance and reduce over-dependency on government.

“As such I called on the beneficiaries to ensure the items given to them are properly use for the purpose enshrined and not to sell them out for their selfishness,” he said.

He added that each of the beneficiaries will be given two bags of animals feed, two each of measurement bowl and big bowl as well as N2,000 transport stipend.

In his remarks, the Chairman Sokoto State Zakkat and Endowment Commission, Malam Muhammad Maidoki, thanked the lawmaker for his foresight toward engaging the people into the business.

Maidoki said that the gesture will no doubt serve in providing the basic needs of the beneficiaries while advising the society to engage in various businesses to support their living condition.

Earlier the Special Adviser to Gov. Aminu Tambuwal on Youths Matters, Mr Nuradden Mahe, commended the lawmaker for the gesture.

Mahe said that the empowerment project will surely serve in supporting the state government desire and commitment toward alleviating poverty among society.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…