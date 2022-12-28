Lawmaker donates food items, clothes, cash gifts to military officers wives

The Deputy Chief Whip of House Representatives, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, has donated food items, clothes and cash to wives of military officers of 143 Battalion, Abia State.

Onyejeocha, representing Isuikwuato/ Umunneochi Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, also pledged support for wives of military personnel who lost their lives protecting Abia citizens against armed men in the state.

Received by the Commanding Officer 143 Battalion, Ovim Isiukwuato, Lt. Col. Timothy Okundaye, the Lawmaker lauded the efforts of officers of the Battalion for the keeping the community safe.

“I thank the squadron for what they have done so far to secure peace in the state even in the face of challenges of insecurity

“Please keep doing your job. We want to ply our roads without incident of insecurity. Thank you for all you have been doing”, she said.

While addressing the women, Onyejeocha promised that should would continually visits them.

She assured the women of making a case for widows of officers who lost their lives fighting to protect the country to have special protection under the government.

“This is not my first visit to this place. I will continue to come as time permits.

“You have in me a sister, a friend and a mother who will always be here for you to ensure that you and your children are protected”.

“I have said it before that wives of soldiers who died protecting their father’s land against any form of hardship”

“You children shall not suffer because of the lost of your husbands. I have appealed to the government to stop the incidents of evicting wives of soldiers who died protecting their father’s land from the barrack.

“I will continue to advocate for the welfare of officers and their families. I am pleading that after giving their lives to the country, their family should be given special privilege”, she stated.

In their response, the women commended the lawmaker for finding time to see them despite her tight schedule.