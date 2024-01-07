The House of Representatives member, representing Bosso/Paikoro Federal Constituency of Niger State at the National Assembly, has distributed 3,000 bags of rice to constituents as part of efforts to cushion the economic hardship among the people of his constituency.

The Honourable Yusuf Kure Baraje, while speaking during the symbolic presentation of the items at the Abdulkadri Abdullahi Kure Ultramodern Market in Minna, said the 3,000 bags of rice were packaged in 20 kg bags and estimated at over N50 million.

Baraje, who was represented at the occasion by his senior legislative aide, Malam Lawal Aliyu Maiyaki, Hon. Yusuf Kure Baraje, said the target was to reach the less privileged in the constituency during the Christmas and New Year festive periods.

“A lot of people are captured in the distribution template, such as the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), the Niger State chapter, imams in Bosso and Paikoro, APC party executives, widows, and youths, among others.

“This is a festive period; we want to ensure that everybody celebrates Christmas and the New Year very well, he said.

He called on the beneficiaries to embrace the gesture in good faith and celebrate the season in love and peace.

APC Party Chairman of Bosso LGA, Alhaji Hamed Haruna, expressed appreciation to the lawmaker for fulfilling his campaign promise of touching lives in his constituency.

“I keep telling people that the slogan of renewed politics in Nigeria, Niger State, and our federal constituencies has started yielding positive results.

“Honourable Yusuf has been doing well since he became a lawmaker, and I want him to maintain the tempo while we call on others to emulate the gesture,” he said.

Also, the acting APC Party chairman of Paikoro LGA, Alhaji Bala Achi, thanked the lawmaker for assisting the less privileged in the constituency through the distribution of food items during festive periods.

One of the beneficiaries, Hajiya Zuwaira Mohammed, from Bosso constituency, said the food items would go a long way to assist members of her family as a widow.

