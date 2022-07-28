Lawmaker demands commission of inquiry as killings persist in Taraba

The member representing Takum I Constituency in the Taraba State House of Assembly, Hon. Garba Ajiya on Thursday demanded the immediate constitution of a commission of inquiry into the Fulani invasion of Kuteb communities in Takum, Ussa and Yangtu Special Development Area of Taraba state.

Tribune Online reports that over 60 residents of the area have so far been killed, 25 Communities sacked and over 120,000 people displaced in the recent persistent attacks.

In a press conference in Jalingo, the lawmaker said the call became necessary following accusing fingers being pointed at some individuals for their roles in fueling the attacks.

Ajiya noted that from the information available in the public domain even on social media regarding the crisis, some individuals have been fingered in the crisis.

“I want to call on the Taraba State Government to set up a commission of inquiry into this crisis to unravel some of the facts and issues surrounding the crisis which many are tagging as politically motivated.

“What started like a little misunderstanding between Fulani herdsmen and Kuteb farmers in January this year has now become a total invasion and occupation of no fewer than 25 communities in my constituency by armed Fulani bandits.

“In the last two days, Kpashimbe, Sabon-Gida Kpashimbe, Manya and Flash communities came under attack leaving two people dead and several others injured.

“Today, Tati, Gandum I and II, Muji 1 and II among several other communities along the Manya -Takum road have been deserted, while the Fulani herders now graze their cows freely on displaced people’s farms.

“Thousands of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) have forced the closure of Markam and Fadama Primary schools and are using the schools’ classes as shelter,” he lamented.

Ajiya however commended the Catholic church and other churches that have taken in some of the IDPs as well as the state government for sending relief materials to the displaced persons, also called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and other local and international aid organizations to intervene in the humanitarian situation in the area before the situation gets out of hand.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE