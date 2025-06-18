Lawmaker champions twin bills to boost youth skills, jobs in Kebbi

In a landmark legislative initiative aimed at tackling youth unemployment and revitalising technical education in Kebbi State, Hon. Ibrahim Mohammed, Member representing Birnin Kebbi/Kalgo/Bunza Federal Constituency, has sponsored two strategic bills to establish federal institutions in Kalgo and Bunza.

The bills, HB. 1622 and HB. 1623, seek the creation of the National Institute for Technical and Vocational Education in Kalgo, and the Federal College of Entrepreneurship and Skills Acquisition in Bunza.

Hon. Mohammed while speaking with our correspondent on Tuesday described the twin proposals as a response to the urgent need for skills-based education and economic self-reliance among Nigerian youths.

“This is about building a sustainable future for our youth,” he stated. “Kalgo and Bunza will become centers of excellence for innovation, capacity-building, and job creation, not only for Kebbi, but for the entire nation.”

He said the Federal College of Entrepreneurship and Skills Acquisition, Bunza is designed to offer full-time teaching, teacher training, and certification in diverse entrepreneurial fields.

“It will empower graduates to create jobs, rather than rely solely on white-collar employment.

“Similarly, the National Institute for Technical and Vocational Education, Kalgo, will focus on delivering hands-on training in technical and vocational disciplines. The institute aims to become a national model for industry-driven learning and applied research.

“Both institutions will operate with independent governing councils, enjoy federal government funding, and have the mandate to award diplomas, professional certificates, and Nigerian Certificate in Education (NCE)”

Meanwhile, to promote transparency and encourage broad input, a joint public hearing on both bills has been scheduled for Wednesday in Abuja.

He called on stakeholders in the education sector, traditional leaders, civil society organizations, youth groups, and the general public to participate and submit memoranda.

Hon. Mohammed reaffirmed his legislative commitment to quality education, grassroots development, and job creation.

“These institutions are strategic investments in the future of Kebbi and Nigeria at large. We’re not just passing billswe’re unlocking potential and creating sustainable opportunities,” he added.