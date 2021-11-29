Lawmaker awards scholarships to 50 undergraduates in Ogun West

Senator Tolu Odebiyi representing Ogun West Senatorial in the National Assembly has awarded scholarships to 50 undergraduates from the district.

The beneficiaries drawn from the five local government areas of the senatorial district were said to be the second batch of awardees in the last two years through the Tolu Odebiyi Foundation.

Asides from the scholarships, 50 laptops were equally given to them at the 3rd edition of the undergraduate scholarship award ceremony, held at the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, on Sunday.

The lawmaker noted that the periodic gesture was aimed at further rebuilding and repositioning the zone and salvaging it from economic backwardness, poverty and digital illiteracy prevalent in the nation.

Odebiyi stated that he was optimistic that all the beneficiaries were equipped with the needed knowledge to impact society positively.

“I have no doubt in my mind that this scholarship scheme will inspire the beneficiaries and the youths in general to drive the necessary change that will lead to sustainable development in the Ogun West Senatorial District and indeed Ogun State.

“I am an irrepressible advocate of the educational advancement of the people of Ogun State, particularly Ogun West Senatorial District. This is premised on my conviction that human capital development plays a vital role in the long-term productivity and development of any society. That is why education has continued to attract the highest priorities in my scheme of things, as the Senator representing Ogun West Senatorial District at the 9th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he submitted.

He added that his driving force was in the multifaceted success which the scheme has recorded since its inception, adding that the competitive nature of the scholarship scheme has positively affected the performance of many undergraduate students in their respective institutions of learning.

He implored youths to embrace the emerging technological skills and the vast opportunities of the digital economy, for the transformation of the nation.

He decried the rising statistics of out of school children via a vis unemployment rate while advocating that more attention be given to free access to basic education by government across all levels, with a view to secure the future of the present generation.

The Chairman, Scholarship Committee, Bayo Adeyemi hinted that the 50 new awardees consisting of 29 male and 21 females emerged from a total of 5, 000 applicants nationwide, out of which 1,306 were of Ogun West origin.

Adeyemi counselled the beneficiaries to continue to raise the bar of performance in their academics, with a view to setting the pace as proud indigenes of the Senatorial District in their respective future endeavours.

