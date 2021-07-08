Lawmaker, Adisa, to empower 500 Afijio youths with digital skills

Oyo State House of Assembly Member, Hon Seyi Adisa, has said over 500 Afijio youths will be trained in ICT to make them self-reliant.

Ho. Adisa (APC), representing Afijio State Constituency, said it is the responsibility of elected leaders to empower their people to help alleviate poverty and make them useful to their households economically.

Speaking on the training which will commence in this month and run till the end of the year, Hon. Adisa said the reason behind his choice of digital skills in empowering his constituents is the primary place of digital skills in global competitiveness.

He said, the Ejekaseyi Digital Entrepreneurial and Employability Program (DEEP) powered by the Seyi Adisa Development Initiative (SADI), aims to deploy targeted digital training to empower his constituents, especially youths, in the Afijo constituency.

In his words, “The sole purpose is to increase the quality of life and access to opportunities through the learning and mastery of digital skills – basic, intermediate and advanced skills – in the areas of web design and management, software training, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, app development, mobile device repairs, coding and data processing.”

“It is no doubt that this move will have a positive impact on the lives of the beneficiaries as digital skills possess the value of gold in this new age. You can imagine an average youth in Afijio having the skill set needed to create apps or design functional websites. Imagine how that will draw a new window of the economy into their lives and particularly into Afijio itself. And that’s the goal,” Hon Adisa submitted.

