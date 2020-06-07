LAWMA vows to ensure cleaner Lagos

The acting Managing Director/CEO of Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Mr Ibrahim Odumboni, at the weekend said the agency under his watch is poised to adopt a holistic approach that would make the Lagos environment cleaner and livable for all residents.

Odumboni gave this commitment at an interactive session with newsmen, while speaking at LAWMA headquarters, Ijora-Olopa area of the state, disclosing that drastic measures had now been put in place to enhance operational efficiency by PSP operators.

According to LAWMA boss, this is part of various programmes and initiatives that had been lined up by the authority, to improve waste management across the metropolis, saying in order to enhance operational efficiency by PSP operators, with particular emphasis on ensuring effective turnaround time at various dumpsites, each disposal truck should not spend more than 20 minutes at the sites.

He said the authority would collaborate with other agencies in the state to ensure that the challenge of improper waste disposal was holistically tackled, pointing out that establishing a cleaner and healthier environment required collaborative efforts.

Odumbomi, however, urged residents to shun all forms of indiscriminate waste disposal which had negative consequences on the environment and people who lived in it, saying that “the populace should imbibe the culture of recycling and waste sorting” being spearheaded by the Authority.

He disclosed that the agency would soon launch the LAWMA Academy programme targeted at inculcating the tenets of effective waste management into the younger ones.

Odumboni said school children, students, corps members and interns would, through the programme, have the opportunity of being taught the best practices in waste management, even as he urged residents to call LAWMA toll-free line for PSP related issues and other inquiries.

