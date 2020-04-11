LAWMA truck driving against traffic crushes four in head-on collision

Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has disclosed that four people were injured and hospitalised from a crash involved a truck and a van earlier today.

The statement issued by its spokesperson, Nosa Okunbor, LASEMA, noted that preliminary investigation showed that the truck belonging to the Lagos Waste Management Agency (LAWMA), drove against traffic before the unsuspecting van crashed into it.

“Following a distress call escalated through its Toll-Free 767/112 Emergency numbers, the Lagos State Emergency Management, LASEMA, Response Team recovered a LAWMA truck and a pickup van involved in an accident earlier today.

“The accident, which occurred at Ile Zik inward Oshodi in the wee hours earlier today when a LAWMA Compactor Truck driving against traffic had a head-on collision with a pickup van, did not result to loss of lives, though several people were injured,” the statement read in part.

On the findings, Okunbor noted that the Preliminary Report has it that, “the LASEMA Response Team, LRT on arrival at the scene of the incident, discovered an accident between a LAWMA truck with an unknown registration and a pickup van also with unknown registration fully loaded with Charcoal.

“Further investigation revealed that the LAWMA truck driving against traffic from Ile Zik, while the Pickup van which was heading-in from Oshodi, rammed into the Compactor truck.

“Four people, including the driver of the pickup van was said to have sustained different degrees of injuries and were taken to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH for treatment.

“Lagos Rapid Response Squad of the Nigerian Police and LRT were responders at the scene.

“Operation was conducted deploying the Agency’s heavy-duty equipment (Super Metro) for recovery of the truck and van.

“The accident LAWMA Compactor Truck and pickup van were recovered off the road, placed on a layby and further handed over to the Police Officers at Man Police Station, Wemabod estate, Adeniyi Jones Ikeja.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING