LAWMA, Lafarge’s Geocycle mull parners on waste mgt

The Lagos State Waste Management Agency (LAWMA) has called for cooperation between the private and public sectors towards environmental sustainability.

The management team of LAWMA led by the Assistant General Manager, Admin, Mr Taoreed Dosunmu, made the appeal while commending Lafarge Africa for its contribution in combating waste management challenges facing Nigeria during a tour of the company›s Geocycle plant in Ewekoro to explore areas of collaboration,

He applauded the environmental sustainability efforts of Geocycle, Nigeria’s first full-fledged professional waste management service provider and one of the businesses of Lafarge Africa Plc.

Safe waste disposal practices are a necessity to preserve the environment and there is a need for the public and private sector operators to collaborate and tackle the menace of landfills scattered across the country,” Dosunmu said.

Geocycle handles waste from a variety of waste-generation sectors, including production, FMCG, and manufacturing in a safe, sustainable and environmentally friendly manner.

Through this Geocycle is working towards attaining ‘AZero-Waste Future’ and the global goal of “Zero Waste to Landfill” and Waste-to-Energy (WtE) as the company collects waste and converts it to the energy required to fire the kiln for cement production.

Head of Geocycle, Lafarge Africa, Mr Daniel Adedokun, stated that Lafarge as a member of LafargeHolcim, the global leader in building solutions is committed to building for people and the planet with a focus on a circular economy which is a key part of its sustainability strategy.

“Lafarge Africa is working at the highest level to reduce industrial waste across the country and currently offers industrial waste management services for several multinationals and manufacturing companies in Nigeria for co-processing at the Ewekoro plant,” he said.

Speaking further, Adedokun revealed that Lafarge will be introducing additional Geocycle waste disposal plants at its Ashaka and Mfamosing plants as the company looks to harness the benefits of co-processing, which eliminates waste materials through high temperature while at the same time reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

EHS Coordinator/CIM, GSK Nigeria Plc, Mr Peter Albert, while explaining how the Geocycle plant has contributed to the attainment of the zero to landfill strategy through safe disposal of their non-biodegradable waste said “GSK is particular about the safety of people, machines, and materials and therefore committed to the monitoring of their products from inception to disposal.”

Albert expressed satisfaction at seeing shreds of their waste generated which forms part of the energy needed in the production of cement. He also added that the partnership with Lafarge Africa’s Geocycle is adding value as waste is being disposed of in an environmentally friendly manner.

Country Safety, Health & Environmental Sustainability Manager, Nestle Nigeria Plc, Mr Raphael Fischer, stated that their partnership with Geocycle is part of their commitment to align with the global target to reduce emissions by 2030 and ultimately attain net-zero by 2050.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report… Three dies, five injured as INEC loses staff to motor accident ; Three dies, five injured as INEC loses staff to motor accident ; Three dies, five injured as INEC loses staff to motor accident.