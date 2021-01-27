LAWMA hikes domestic waste tariffs by 100 per cent

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has approved the upward review of tariffs for domestic waste disposal by 100 per cent.

The government agency blamed the price increment which is across categories of property and to take effect from March 1, 2021, on the high cost of operations and equipment maintenance by the sold waste collector companies.

The new tariffs are contained in a flyer as a notice attached to the January-February Invoice that the waste collector companies served their customers for settlement.

The flyer with LAWMA logo and distributed by Sanitizers Ventures which is one of the companies serving the people of Agege local government, Ifako Ijaiye local government, Orile Agege LCDA and Ojokoro LCDA axis, read in part “We write to notify all the landlords and residents of Agege Local Government, Orile Agege LCDA, Ifako-ijaiye and Ojokoro LCDA of review in the domestic waste tariff.

“The increase in tariff is due to high increment in the cost of operation and maintenance of our equipment.

“As you are aware, the price of various items and services in the country is more than double of which ours is not excluded.

“The purchase price of the truck, for example, is high as a result of the exchange rate, and that of spare parts and diesel are also on the high side.

“Consequently, the Lagos Waste Management Authority and the Ministry of Environment have carefully reviewed the various prices.

According to the agency, a room apartment is now N500, shop N600, a room self-contains N1, 000, flat N1, 500 and duplex N2, 000 per month, each against their previous prices which were half of the amount.

But when contacted, the Head of Public Affairs unit of LAWMA, Mr Hakeem Aromire, told Tribune Online to give him few minutes to confirm the increment after which he would get back.

But he did not get back to our correspondent nor respond to his several phone calls much later.

However, some residents spoke to about the increment said they did not only receive the news through the flyers attached to their bills with shock but totally condemned the hike.

They said an increment is an act of wickedness on the part of the government, which agency given approval despite the raging effects of COVID-19 on the people.

They said it had always been difficult for them to settle their current bills, especially in the recent times when many of them have lost their jobs and wondered how they would now be able to pay the new price.

They, therefore, called on the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to intervene on the matter and save the masses from the additional financial burden.

