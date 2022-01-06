 LAWMA begins clean-up of Tin Can port access roads

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has begun clearing the heap of refuse on an illegal dumpsite at Tin Can Island Port, on Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, targeted at ridding the axis of black spots.

So far, 15 truckloads of refuse had been carted away to the Olusosun Landfill since the operation commenced recently.

LAWMA Managing Director, Ibrahim Odumboni, said the agency had mobilised men, trucks, pay-loaders, and other necessary materials, after overcoming a major challenge of vehicular access to the area, which had previously prevented evacuation intervention.

“LAWMA is totally committed to ensuring that every nook and cranny of the state is rid of illegal dumping of waste in the new year,” he said.

He also disclosed that the LAWMA advocacy team was on ground to sensitise residents on the need to imbibe effective waste management as a way of life.

Odumboni appealed to residents to shun the act of indiscriminate waste disposal, which had various attendant negative consequences, adding that the task of keeping the city clean is a collective responsibility.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…