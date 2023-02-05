The Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the Nigerian Police force would not tolerate any form of lawlessness from protesters.

He made this known via his verified Twitter account when he uncovered plans of a group of Yoruba Nation Agitators to set up camp at Alausa-Ikeja, Lagos, to launch a massive protest.

SP Hundenyin reported that the agitators had been arrested, their camp removed, and further investigation will be carried out at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCID).

The tweet reads:

“Earlier today, a number of Yoruba Nation agitators commenced setting up camp at Alausa, planned to be used as base to launch a massive protest. Camp was promptly dislodged while agitators were arrested. Investigation continues at SCID. Lawlessness WILL NOT be tolerated! #”