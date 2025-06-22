LAWGAN tasks stakeholders with enviable legal education in Nigeria

The Law Graduates’ Association of Nigeria (LAWGAN) has tasked Nigerian law schools, the National Universities Commission (NUC), the Council of Legal Education (CLE), the Body of Benchers (BOB), and other relevant stakeholders with ensuring adequate facilities at law faculties and schools for enviable legal education and practice in Nigeria.

This charge was contained in a letter co-signed by the president of the association, Kayode Bello, and the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Ojo Clement.

According to the letter, the newly inaugurated association is open to law graduates who studied in Nigeria and abroad, whether they are called to the Bar or not, and aims to protect and promote the welfare, contributions, and interests.

Such interests, the letter added, included, but were not limited to, addressing all issues affecting and bothering law graduates after graduation and before the call to the Bar and liaising with practising lawyers and relevant authorities in ensuring development in the legal education and profession.

Other included linking law graduates with law firms for internship and employment opportunities, addressing issues of backlogs at various law faculties and schools, and liaising with relevant authorities on marking schemes at the Nigerian Law School.

LAWGAN stated that, though its members appreciate the work and commitment of the stakeholders towards ensuring quality legal education and practice in Nigeria, it is convinced that there is still room for improvement in certain areas affecting its members.

In light of this, they urged the Nigerian Law School to release results on time and advocated for a good learning and training environment for law students.

They also urged the government at all levels, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), the law faculties, and other stakeholders to proffer solutions to the backlogs and infrastructure issues at the Nigerian Law School and law faculties, stressing that these issues should be addressed from a holistic perspective.

“We further urge the Council of Legal Education to review downward the tuition fees and other fees payable at the Nigerian Law School, given the present socio-economic situation in the country,” the letter read.

The association suggested the creation of more law faculties and schools to accommodate the growing population of prospective students and graduates in the country. They agreed that more lawyers and judges are required to cater for clients and those needing legal services across the country.

