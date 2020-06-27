Lawan refutes media report on alleged N-Power job slots

President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, has denied any knowledge or link with any job racketeering scheme over recruitment into the Federal government N-power scheme designed to cushion the impact of unemployment in the Country.

Lawan, in a statement by his media aide, Mr Ola Awoniyi, said the publication alleging underhand dealing between the office of the President of the Senate and the managers of the programme was baseless and false.

The statement said: “Attention of the Office of the Senate President has been drawn to a publication on the Sahara Reporters portal purporting that the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management allocated N-Power recruitment slots to the Senate President and other lawmakers

“We hereby advise members of the public to totally disregard the fake and malicious publication in its entirety as regards the Senate President.

“It should be noted that the fairytale only blandly and obliquely claimed that some lawmakers printed out application forms from the portal of the scheme but failed to provide any evidence that this was to fill its speculated allocated slots.

“We wish to stress that neither the Senate President nor this office has anything to do with the purported slots mischievously credited by the publication to the Senate President.

“We urge the media to always strive to be factual in their reports and abide strictly by the ethics of their profession which require them to hear from all sides and objectively establish the facts, especially before publishing accusations capable of damaging the reputation of public officials.

“Finally, we firmly restate that the story in reference is malicious and should be disregarded,” President of the Senate stated.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Oshiomhole’s group in crisis, Issa-Onilu pulls out •APC govs thank Buhari

THE crack in the immediate past All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee led by Comrade Adams Oshimhole, manifested Friday afternoon as the spokesman of the group, Lanre Issa-Onilu withdrew his membership of the aggrieved group… Read Full story

Ajimobi died from multiple organ failure, Lagos govt reveals

THE Lagos State government has explained that the immediate past governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, died from multiple organ failure following complications from COVID-19 infection… Read Full story

Breaking: N-Power Batch C Enrolment Begins 11.45 pm Friday, June 26

Federal Government has unveiled plans to open the registration portal for the enrolment of young Nigerians today, Friday, June 26, 2020, as from 11.45 pm, into the Batch C of the N-Power Programme… Read Full story

Why I Stopped Acting For Some Time —Adewale Elesho

Currently, the president of Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (ANTP), Prince Adewale Elesho is one of the veterans in the movie industry known for his advocacy for the promotion of morals and Nigeria’s cultural heritage in Nigerian movies. In this interview by FEMI OGUNTAYO, the respected actor talks about… Read Full story