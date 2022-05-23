Lawan promises to reform education sector, restore peace, stability if elected president

Adelowo Oladipo Minna

The Senate President and presidential aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Ahmed Lawan, has assured Nigerians of reforming the education sector if he becomes elected president during next year’s general elections in the country.

He added that “until we have reformed our education system, most of our youths would not be that kind of tomorrow’s leaders that can lead us after we leave.”

He added that for “our tomorrow to be better and our today to be peaceful, we have to educate our youths, give them the best possible education while our public schools to be made very stable academically.”

He stated this while addressing the Niger State delegates at Government House Minna, on Monday just as he sought their votes to become the party’s flag-bearer.

According to him, “for the last three years, I have been the senate president and I have been able to work very well with my colleagues irrespective of the political parties they belong to. I have made the senate very peaceful and cooperative.





“It is that kind of stability, peace and unity that I want to bring to the Presidential Villa in 2023.”

In his remarks, Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger State, told the delegates that the aspirant has laid down his plans for the state and Nigeria for consideration and support to emerge as the party’s candidate.

Chairman of APC in Niger state, Hon. Haliru Zakari Jikantoro, reassured the aspirant that “he should relax and be sure that APC is one big family in the state.”

Also, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, who is the Senate Chief Whip, stated that he had brought a good market for Nigerlites.

“Senator Ahmed Lawan will look into the economy, security and agriculture sectors of the economy if he eventually emerges as Mr President Federal Republic of Nigeria next year.

“I bought the presidential expression of interest and nomination forms to run for the presidency too, but I dropped my own ambition for him because we both can’t be running at the same time. I dropped for Arewa as a whole so that we can support each other and because we should support our own.”

Lawan also paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Minna, Alhaji Umar Faruk Bahago, for his royal blessing before his departure from Minna to Abuja.