Lawan holds closed-door meetings with Abdulsalami, Babangida

Latest News
By Adelowo Oladipo - Minna
Senate President lauds , Kuje terrorists attack symptom of security failure, insider conspiracy, NASS will amend Electoral Act 2022 to remedy weaknesses ― Lawan. NASS Electoral Act Lawan,Senate President meets NASS, Lawan refutes reports of withdrawal, God will show the way, Senate President constitutes 13-member, Lawan lauds Buni, Senate President justifies cars, Senate President urges Nigeria, one-week to defend budget proposals, senate Access to Quality Education, Lawan warns Senators, Senate constitutes conference committee, Senate constitutes conference committee Senate President gives Committee a week to consider Buhari's loan request, encourage more Boko Haram terrorists to surrender , How APC can retain power, Electoral Act: No plan to tinker, Be prudent with public funds, PIB: Senate President unveils, Senate President announces defection, Appropriation Bill: Senate President , Senate to consider PIB, Nigeria is poor, Nigerians need Twitter, Lobby state assemblies, Lawan, early involvement of children, I won't support tenure elongation , Abduction of school students, clashes threaten food security, Senate President seeks peace, We may end insecurity, Lawan, Present your case, Nigerians always in a hurry, Lawan We wont escape next youth uprising, Lawan charges citizens-participation, Plateau traditional rulers  , Senate President, Insecurity, IGP, fuel tanker explosion, Senate President, Kogi, Lokoja, nass probe Senate President, Nigerians , Eid-el Kabir, , age review for employment, N-Power, tax net, Expanded Special Public Works, senate president, , under-declare remittances, empty treasury, senate fight buhari/ Lawan
Ahmed Lawan

Senate President, Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, on Saturday, held closed-door meetings with former Head of State, General Abdulsalam Abubakar and former military president, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida separately at their uphill residences in Minna, Niger State.

The Senate President was said to have arrived in Minna at about 1.30 pm and first paid a visit to the Uphill residence of General Abdulsalami Abubakar after which he also went to pay a courtesy visit to   former military president, General Babangida at his Uphill Mansion nearby.

His meeting with Abubakar was also said to have taken place about 40 minutes after his arrival in Minna. The meeting with Babangida took about 30 minutes.

Speaking to journalists after he had met with Gen Abubakar, the Senate President noted that the two former leaders had a role to play in ensuring the unity and peaceful co-existence of citizens of Nigeria. 

Senator Lawan who was accompanied by the Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Abuja  Senator Sani Musa, explained that he was in Minna on a sympathy visit to Gen Abubakar, who is still recuperating from a recent medical visit abroad.

He added that as an elder statesman, the visit was necessary, especially with the contributions that Abdulsalami Abubakar had made to the country.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“As our leader and elder statesman, we felt that it was necessary that we make this visit today to come and sympathize with him and his family.


“We are grateful to God for the lives of our fathers and we pray that they recover completely so that they will be able to continue with their good work of ensuring that Nigeria remains united and Nigerians live peacefully amongst themselves,” said Senator Ahmad Lawan.

Senator Lawan, a former presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), however, declined to answer questions put to him about the ongoing transition period with regard to politics and the forthcoming 2023 general polls in the country. He insisted that he was only in the state for a private visit and not for a political visit.

 

You might also like
Latest News

Bandits that attacked NDA, College of Forestry in Kaduna gunned down by troops

Latest News

Three female students found dead in Ojukwu Varsity hostel

Latest News

Queen Elizabeth for burial September 19, as Royal Family releases funeral programme

Latest News

William, Harry, Kate, Meghan unite for Queen Elizabeth

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More