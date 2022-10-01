Lawan, CJN, Okonjo-Iweala get GCON awards

SENATE President, Dr Ahmad Lawan; the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola and his predecessor, Justice Tanko Muhammad, are to be conferred with the honour of the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON).

Also to be conferred with the honour on Tuesday, October 11, in Abuja are the Director General, World Trade Organisation ( WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo Iweala and the United Nations Deputy Secretary General, Amina Mohammed.

The list of nominees for the National Honours Award 2022 shows that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila; Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha; the Head of Service, Dr Folashade Yemi Esan; renowned businessman and founder and Chief Executive Officer of Azikel Refinery, Dr Eruani Azibapu, are to be conferred with the honour of the Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic ( CFR).

Also to be conferred with CFR are some Justices of the Supreme Court, traditional rulers, renowned bankers and other distinguished Nigerians.

Also on the list are the chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr Jim Ovia; chairman of the United Bank for Africa Plc, Mr Tony Elumelu and the CEO and Group Managing Director of Access Bank Plc, Mr Herbert Wigwe. Renowned businessman, Sir Kessington Adebutu; former Inspector General of Police, Dr Solomon Arase; Chairman, Body of Benchers, Chief Oluwole Olanipekun, SAN; and the late Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari, are also to be conferred with CFR To be honoured with the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) are 13 governors.

They are Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State; Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, of Ondo State; Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State; David Umahi of Ebonyi State; Lawrence Ugwuanyi of Enugu State; Simon Lalong of Plateau State; Ben Ayade of Cross River State; Darius Ishiaku of Taraba State and Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State. Others are Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State; Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State; Babagana Zulum of Borno State and Muhammad Musa Bello of Niger State.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Also to be conferred with CON are former governor of Lagos State and Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN and Information Minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed. According to the letter conveying the national award to Dr Eruani, the president approved the honour to be conferred on him for his contributions to the nation’s economic growth and development.





The conferment notice was signed by the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume.

Dr Eruani, 48, who is also the Group President of Azikel Group conglomerate, pioneered the establishment of in-country petroleum refining by setting up the first private Hydroskimming Refinery in Nigeria.

With an output of 25,000 barrels per day, Azikel Refinery brings to reality President Buhari’s Modular Refinery Regime launched in 2015. His business interests, which started with Dredging and Sandfilling, include power, aviation, oil and gas and technology.