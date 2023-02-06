Bola Badmus

Pan- Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has expressed surprise at the Supreme Court judgement on the Machina/Lawan Senatorial issue, declaring that the three Apex Court Justices that over-turned the earlier judgements of the Federal High Court and Appeal Court do not appear to be helping the nation’s democracy to grow.

The Supreme Court had on Monday in its judgment ruled in favour of the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, in the case between him and Bashir Machina regarding Yobe North Senatorial District.

The Federal High Court in Damaturu and the Appeal Court in Abuja had earlier ruled in favour of Machina. National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, Comrade Jare Ajayi, gave this position when contacted by our correspondent, noting that its position on the verdict was based on the disclosure that Lawan did not participate in the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary that took place in Yobe State and produced Machina.

Afenifere, while noting that the understanding the group had based on the Electoral Law, among others “is that candidate must emerge from primaries conducted by political parties,” queried “How logical, sensible and fair is it that a person who did not participate directly and actively in a competition would be rewarded with the prize at the expense of those who took active parts in the said competition?”

“The lower courts that adjudicated on this matter, in our view, did the right thing. The three Supreme Court Justices that over- turned the judgements do not appear to be helping our democracy to grow.

“It is verdicts such as this that usually make people haul verbal and literary attacks on the Judiciary,” he added.