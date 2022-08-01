Lawal denies link with suspected Ogun cultist, says ‘I never initiated anyone’

A graduate of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, Olawale Lawal, popularly known as “Easy” has denied purported links with cultism and and suspected cultist recently arrested by the Nigerian Police.

Lawal stated this while responding to claims that a certain “Easy” initiated a suspected Ogun cult leader, Saheed Taiwo into being a member of the Black Axe Confraternity in 2018.

According to a statement he personally signed, Lawal said efforts to link him to the purported Easy who was the supposed “leader and the Number 1 then” was baseless and unfounded.

Lawal said: “To set the records straight I’m not a member of BLACK AXE. I graduated from MAPOLY in 2012/2013, and had since then been partnering with security agents in the aspect of curbing the menace of crime through information dissemination.

“In accordance with section 40 sub sec 1 of the Nigerian constitution I am a member of Neo Black Movement of Africa, a registered pan African movement with the sole objective of ensuring equality and social justice for all, with track records of humanitarian services, and a registered member of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

“Based on the fact that I’m a law abiding, peace loving and easy going citizen hence the nickname given to me Easy, even though I am not unaware that there may be other people that also bear similar nickname ‘EASY’.

“It is very unfortunate that some unscrupulous elements are hellbent on tarnishing my image with rumours basically to defame my character because of my perceived loyalty to security agents with the view of wiping off criminal elements in our beloved city, Abeokuta and Ogun state at large, hence the conspiracy theory against my person with the fake news and rumour.

“I am appealing to the service and other security agents to disregard the media report and continue to do the needful in apprehending criminal elements terrorising Abeokuta. Even as I remain committed to continuously partnering and disseminating informations that will be useful in curtailing the menace of cultists and criminal elements in Abeokuta, Ogun State.”

