Law students donate seats to Oyo judiciary

The Oyo State judiciary has taken delivery of some seats donated for the use of the courts by the Forum of Oyo State Indigenes of The Nigerian Law School, 2020/2021 session.

The donation according to the forum was in appreciation of the kind gesture of the Oyo State Government for the approval and disbursement of bursary to indigent students of the law school.

According to the students, “while the donation is relatively small, it is hoped that it will make a difference in the legal profession when it is allocated to various courts in the state where they are needed.”

The donation was received on behalf of the Chief Judge, Justice Munta Abimbola by Mrs S.A Oyediran, the Deputy Chief Registrar for Administration and General Matters and Mrs A.O Adetojoye, Deputy Chief Registrar, Litigation, Baillifs and Judgment Enforcement in the company of Mrs C.O Udoh the Information Officer and Mr Adekojo, the Protocol Officer.

