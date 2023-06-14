A Law student, Aminat Yusuf, has emerged as the best graduate from the Lagos State University (LASU) since the inception of the institution 40 years ago.

She is one of the 282 First Class graduates and the only student with a Cummulative Gradient Point Average (CGPA) of 5.0 perfect score, who will be convocating next week alongside 9,901 others across departments of the university.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, made this disclosure on Wednesday at a news conference to announce the 26th combined convocation ceremonies for the 2020\ 2021 and 2021\2022 academic sessions of the university.

She said Aminat would be rewarded with N500,000 by the university at the convocation ceremony, where a total of 1,1034 diploma and postgraduate students would equally be graduating.

The vice-chancellor, who said all the graduands had been thoroughly trained with requite knowledge and skills that would make them excel in their various fields and other lawful engagements, noted that the convocation lecture on “The Impact of Digitalisation on Higher Education in the Digital Age,” would take place on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

She said the Executive Secretary of TETFUND, Mr Sonny Ehono, would deliver the lecture, while the Executive Secretary of NUC, Prof Abubakar Rasheed, would chair the event.

Speaking further, Olatunji- Bello said the award of diplomas, first and postgraduate degrees ceremony would be held on Wednesday 21st, while the academic doctorate and honorary doctorate degrees ceremony would be held the following day, both at the main auditorium of the university.

She listed eight eminent Nigerians to be conferred with the honorary doctorate degrees and an appreciation award at the event, including the former Lagos State governor and immediate past Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola; former Ekiti State governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi; wife of the Lagos State governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; the immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila and Pastor Daniel Olukoya of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries.

Others are former deputy governor of Lagos State, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, Oba Saheed Elegushi, and Oba Suleiman Ashade.

She said while Fashola, Fayemi, Oba Ashade, and Mrs Sanwo-Olu would be honoured with Doctor of Letters in different fields, Pastor Olukoya, Gbajabiamila, and Oba Elegushi would be conferred with Doctor of Science, Law, and Arts, respectively.

She said the School Senate found them worthy of the honour based on their strong contributions to the development of the university and the country at large.

She added that the university would also confer the Distinguished Professorship titles on two professors of the institution given their names as Dapo Asaju and Babajide Elemo of the Departments of Religion and Peace Studies as well as Biochemistry respectively,” she added.

She commended the university’s management team, staff, and students for their support and cooperation since the assumption of office about two years ago while noting that the university would continue to encourage and support excellence among students and workers.