Law firm highlights benefits of CBN’s dedicated accounts for diaspora investments, remittances

A Nigerian law firm has commended the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) new framework for Non-Resident Nigerians, describing it as a significant step toward boosting financial inclusion and encouraging foreign investment. The framework, introduced earlier this year, establishes two new account types—Non-Resident Nigerian Ordinary Account (NRNOA) and Non-Resident Nigerian Investment Account (NRNIA)—aimed at simplifying remittances and promoting direct diaspora investments.

Banwo & Ighodalo, a leading Nigerian legal and business advisory firm, noted that the initiative addressed a major regulatory gap by formally allowing individuals in the diaspora to open and operate non-resident accounts in Nigeria. Prior to the framework, such provisions were largely limited to foreign entities under Memorandum 17 of the 2018 CBN FX Manual. That document only permitted external accounts for foreign professional bodies, overseas exam bodies, and foreign companies operating approved contracts in Nigeria, with no clear inclusion of individual Nigerians living abroad.

By creating the NRNOA and NRNIA, the CBN is responding to a growing need for secure, regulated channels through which Nigeria’s estimated 17 million-strong diaspora can manage funds, invest, and contribute to national economic growth. With diaspora remittances reaching over $90 billion in the past five years—and $4.22 billion already processed in the first 10 months of 2024 alone—these inflows are an important part of Nigeria’s GDP. According to the World Bank, the Nigerian diaspora remits around $25 billion annually, often used for household support, education, and real estate purchases.

The NRNOA provides a direct platform for diaspora Nigerians to remit foreign earnings and manage funds in both foreign currency and naira. This significantly reduces the risks associated with sending money through informal channels, such as family and friends, which often lack accountability and transparency.

Meanwhile, the NRNIA offers non-resident Nigerians the chance to invest directly in Nigeria’s financial markets. This includes opportunities to participate in high-yielding debt and equity instruments—such as the Nigerian Diaspora Bond—without relying on local intermediaries. Importantly, both accounts can be maintained in either foreign currency or naira, or both, providing flexibility for account holders.

Banwo & Ighodalo emphasized that the framework includes vital investor protections. For instance, it allows for the repatriation of capital and returns on investments without the requirement of presenting an electronic Certificate of Capital Importation (e-CCI). This provision simplifies the investment process and strengthens investor confidence.

The firm also underscored that opening either account still requires compliance with the Know-Your-Customer (KYC) and documentation rules outlined in the 2018 FX Manual. The framework does not replace existing regulations but operates alongside them, ensuring proper oversight and legal safeguards.

In addition to regulatory compliance, the framework outlines guidelines on taxation, interest rates, conversion rules, investment channels, local transfers, and integration with the domestic financial market. It is structured to ensure transparency and alignment with global financial standards.

Analysts view the NRNOA and NRNIA as timely tools for increasing Nigeria’s foreign exchange inflow, attracting long-term diaspora investments, and achieving broader economic goals. With the federal government aiming to grow the Nigerian economy to $1 trillion by 2030, diaspora engagement will be critical.

Banwo & Ighodalo concluded that if successfully implemented, the CBN’s framework could be a game-changer, revitalizing Nigeria’s economy by converting passive remittances into active investments and expanding access to the formal financial system for millions of Nigerians abroad.

