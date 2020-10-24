Law enforcement agencies threaten to deal with miscreants in Kwara

Law enforcement agents in Kwara State have warned criminal elements to leave the state or risk consequences of confrontation with security operatives.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Saturday, the state commissioner of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, in the company of other service chiefs in the state, said that those who have chosen to remain with the criminals on the streets have clearly made a choice of confrontation with the law enforcement agents and are at risk of the consequences of such an action.

The Police boss, who appealed to all law-abiding residents of the state to stay at home for the period of the curfew, said that they had nothing to fear, promising adequate security of lives and property.

He also appealed to parents and guardians to keep their wards off the streets and to warn them not to follow hoodlums who he said are presently treading a dangerous path.

Egbetokun, who commended organizers of the genuine #ENDSARS protest for their peaceful conduct in Kwara state for the period the protest lasted, said that the Police provided adequate protection for them and followed the directive of the IGP in ensuring that the protest was conducted peacefully.

“I commend the organisers of the #Endsars protest and indeed the great Nigerian youths who took part in the peaceful protest in Kwara state. I recall a particular day when the great Nigerian youths withdrew from the protest when it became clear that some bad elements had infiltrated and attempted to use the protest for a criminal purpose of looting shops.

“This decision forced these bad elements to also flee on their own without the intervention of the security agents. I remain proud of the great Nigerian Youths who took part in the #endsars protest. I affirm again and again our commitment to the protection of lives and properties and the protection of human rights of residents and visitors alike in Kwara state.

“I, however, want to make it clear that criminal elements can not and will not enjoy our protection. The protesters are no longer on the streets but the hoodlums are.

“Yesterday 23/10/20, they looted warehouses, malls and shops. They forcefully dispossessed individuals of their valuable belongings and threatening to do more. Attempt to burn down a popular mall after looting was frustrated by security agents.

