LAUTECH, UI graduates emerge Speaker, Deputy Speaker Oyo Youth parliament

A graduate of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Ogbomoso, Israel Fawole has been elected Speaker of the 32-member Oyo State Youth Parliament.

Fawole representing Ibadan South East constituency polled 23 votes to defeat a member representing Ibadan North 2 constituency, Ojo Adeyemi who had three votes.

At the election held at the House of Chiefs, Secretariat, Ibadan, Temilade Oladiti of Lagelu state constituency was elected deputy Speaker.

Oladiti, a graduate of the University of Ibadan polled the highest votes to defeat Ogundiran Abel, a member representing Oorelope state constituency.

Supervised by Clerk of the youth parliament, Mr Isiaka Adetunji, the duo of Fawole and Oladiti subsequently swore to an oath of office.

The entire members of the second Assembly of the Oyo State Youth Parliament subsequently swore to an oath of allegiance and were inaugurated.

State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Mr Seun Fakorede, who witnessed the entire process, charged members of the youth parliament to truly model what good leadership entails.

Fakorede also urged them to see their emergence as youth lawmakers as a call to service.

This is as he urged them to be consistent with their character.

Others including the Special Assistant to Governor Seyi Makinde on Youth and Sports, Mr Kazeem Bolarinwa urged the youth lawmakers to see their emergence as an opportunity to learn, unlearn and launch into politics.

While preaching oneness and collaboration, Bolarinwa also urged members of the youth parliament to be keen to add value to themselves.

Special Assistant to the Oyo governor on Student Affairs, Mr Victor Olojede tasked the youth lawmakers to be involved in grassroots development in their various constituencies.

Olojede further urged them to be keen on the overall development of the youth of Oyo State.

Chairman, Oyo House of Assembly Committee on Youths, Honourable Fola Oyekunle tasked the youth parliament to be ready to learn from the main state parliament while assuring support of the State Assembly.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state… Oyo Youth parliament Oyo Youth parliament

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report… Oyo Youth parliament Oyo Youth parliament