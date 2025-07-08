LAUTECH reacts as ‘varsity student’ murdered in Ogbomoso

A suspected 300-level student of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, one Mr. Ridwan Oladipupo, has been gruesomely murdered in Ogbomoso.

Oladipupo was said to be a student of Agricultural Engineering in the university.

The deceased reportedly left his off-campus hostel at Lawyer Ahmed Street, Ogbomoso, for the main campus of the institution on Tuesday, 24th June 2025.

However, his corpse was later discovered in front of Nurudeen Grammar School, along Under-G Road, Ogbomoso.

The university authorities, in a statement signed by its Registrar, Mrs. Olayinka Balogun, said no formal representation has been made before the university to ascertain whether the deceased was a student of the institution.

The statement read, “The Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso has unofficially learnt about the demise of Mr. Ridwan Oladipupo, a 300-level student of Agricultural Engineering in the Institution. He reportedly left his Off Campus hostel at Lawyer Ahmed Street, Ogbomoso on Tuesday, 24th June, 2025 when he said he was going to study without disclosing where he would be.

On 25th June, 2025.

“The Acting Dean, Student Affairs received a call from the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the Owode Division of the Nigeria Police Force on the discovery of a corpse in front of Nurudeen Grammar School, along Under-G road, Ogbomoso.

“Efforts made by the Police and the Dean, Student Affairs to ascertain whether the deceased was a LAUTECH student did not yield much as neither students nor residents of the area could identify the body as at that time.

“The Police moved the body to LAUTECH Teaching Hospital Mortuary and till that time, no official report had come to the University. It was gathered that the deceased’s father showed up at his Off Campus hostel on Sunday, 29th June, 2025 accompanied by a Police Officer and occupants of the hostel were interrogated.

“Till now however, there is still no official representation before the University.

Meanwhile, the matter is before the Owode Division of the Nigerian Police Force and the University will not want to jeopardize Police investigation.”

