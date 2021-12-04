LAUTECH poised to become conventional university ― Makinde

Processes towards the conversion of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, into a conventional university are set to be activated.

The visitor to the institution, Governor Seyi Makinde made this known during the turning of the sod for the construction of the administrative building of the College of Agricultural Sciences and Renewable Natural Resources, Iseyin campus of LAUTECH.

Towards achieving this desire, Makinde said he had directed the council and management of LAUTECH to begin the conversion process for the university.

Makinde said, “We are working towards making Oyo State the number one learning destination in Nigeria.

“To facilitate this, we have also directed the university administration to proceed with the application for conversion of LAUTECH to a conventional university.

“This is so that LAUTECH can offer other courses such as law and humanities. So, this is a win-win situation for all of us in Oyo State.

“You will agree with me that this kind of development comes with huge economic benefits to the people. I am sure the people of Ogbomoso can testify to how hosting LAUTECH has benefited them over the years.”

To facilitate smooth takeoff of the Iseyin campus of LAUTECH, Makinde disclosed that his administration has released a grant of N500 million.

This is as he added that the institution is set to benefit from an intervention of the federal government to the tune of about N200 million.

In addition, Makinde said capital expenditure for the development of infrastructure in LAUTECH is included in the state’s 2022 budget proposal.

Makinde explained that the multi-campus initiative for LAUTECH is to ensure economic development is spread across the geopolitical zones of the state.

Addressing the recent protest of LAUTECH students against the “no payment, no examination” policy of the institution, Makinde urged the students to understand that they need to contribute to the cost of running the institution.

He said with the government committing funds to build infrastructure, paying a debt to Osun State, cutting down tuition fees by 25 per cent effective the coming academic session, it was imperative for students to play their part by paying their tuition fees.

As against protesting, Makinde urged the students to sit down with authorities of the university to resolve the impasse.

Giving his remarks, Pro-chancellor and Chairman of the council of the university, Professor Ayodeji Omole disclosed that the federal government had approved and released allocation paper in respect of a 500 capacity auditorium with offices and classrooms for the Iseyin campus.

He said the intervention was coming through the 2021 revitalisation of public universities under the NEEDS Assessment of Nigerian Public Universities Special Presidential Intervention Fund.

Omole also disclosed that notable individuals of Iseyin had pledged donations of infrastructure, facilities for the LAUTECH college.

The event was graced by the Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Salaudeen Adekunle; legal practitioner, Ahmed Raji; several traditional rulers; several personalities and indigenes of Iseyin.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.APC states to establish Health Emergency Trust Fund…

FACT CHECK: US Did Not Give Nigeria 48 Hours Ultimatum To Detain Abba Kyari

CLAIM: Several social media posts claim the United States of America (USA) gave Nigeria’s Federal Government 48 hours to detain suspended Deputy Police Commissioner, Abba Kyari, or face severe sanctions.

VERDICT: The claim is false and misleading. The US did not give Nigerian Federal Government 48 hours ultimatum to detain Abba Kyari.