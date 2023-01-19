LAUTECH, IBB varsity researchers win TETFund grants

A team of four researchers from the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Oyo State, has won N89.1 million as research grant from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), under the 2021 TETFund National Research Fund (NRF) Intervention.

This was contained in a statement made available to The Nigerian Tribune on Monday by the public relations officer of the institution, Mr Lekan Fadeyi.

The four researchers are: former provost of the College of Health Sciences, Professor Samuel Sunday Taiwo, from the Department of Medical Microbiology and Parasitology, whose project is entitled: ‘Evaluation of Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification Assay Detection of Active Tuberculosis in Nigeria;’ a scientist and renowned award winner and leader of the Nanotechnology Research Group (NANO+), Professor Agbaje Lateef, from the Department of Pure and Applied Biology, whose project is entitled: ‘Innovative Microbial Volarization of Keratinous Wastes for Ecofriendly Production of Protein-Rich Keratin Hydrolysates (PROKEH) as Biofertilisers’.

Others include one-time member of LAUTECH governing council, Professor Ojeyemi Mathew Olabemiwo, from the Department of Pure and Applied Chemistry whose work entitled: ‘Modification of Agbabu Natural Bitumen with Nanoparticles Synthesized from Agrowaste Ashes for Improved Engineering Properties and Service Life Suitable for Road Paving’ also made the list.

The fourth award for project entitled: ‘Development of Metakaolin Blended Cement as Alternative to Ordinary Portland Cement for Durability and Low-Cost Building Construction,’ was awarded to Dr Ajamu Solomon Olalere of the Department of Civil Engineering.

While the acting vice chancellor of LAUTECH, Professor Mojeed Olaide Liasu, lauded the scholars for their efforts in winning the grants, the registrar of the institution, Dr Kayode Ogunleye, appreciated them for their contributions to the awards that had added to the laurels of the university.

Earlier, the director of LAUTECH Centre of Research, Innovation and Development (LAUCRID), Professor Taofik Adedosu, in his remark had commented the management of the university for its support, which he said had enabled the centre to excel.

In another development, some researchers from the Niger State-owned Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University Lapai (IBBUL) have won grants from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETfund) under the National Research Fund (NRF) intervention.

The research grant which is to the tune of over N70 million was won by three teams with Professors Musa Dickson Achimugu, Dadi-Mamud Naomi John and Dr Yusuf Ishaq as principal researchers.

A letter from TETFund addressed to the vice chancellor of the university, Professor Abu Kasim Adamu, and signed by the executive secretary of TETFund, Sonny Echono, indicated that the research project topics; ‘Molecular Epidemiology of Salmonella enterica Typhi and their Antibiotic Resistance Pattern in North Central Nigeria’ attracted –N20,377,425 million; ‘Exploring Participatory Self-Help Intervention for Elimination of Open Defecation in Rural and Urban Communities of Northern Nigeria,’ N28,000,000 million; and ‘Forensic Re-evaluation of Petroleum System and Reservoir Geophysics through the Development of GIS and Seismic Technologies’ N21, 500,000.





The letter further indicated that the amount is 100 percent of the Total Intervention Cost (TIC) with duration for execution which shall be 24 months from the date of first tranche.

It said the grant is to enable the institution and researcher(s) to contribute meaningfully to the government’s desire in reviving, making research and developing the launch pad for national development.

It further disclosed that the grant was structured in such a way that 95 percent of the Total Intervention Cost(TIC) was for Project Execution (PE) which is payable directly into a dedicated project account with the Principal Researcher (PR) and the Director of Research (DR), while the Administrative Cost (AC) is for the University’s Research Implementation Secretariat.

Presenting the letters of award to the recipients on behalf of TETfund, the vice chancellor, Professor Abu Kasim Adamu, congratulated and commended the awardees on behalf of the senate and council for making the university proud, and expressed optimism that other researchers would emulate them.

According to him, “it was a good thing that the grants totalled over N70 million.”

The vice chancellor said the feat was worth being celebrated considering that the three researchers, out of five won at defence, adding that the management would ensure close monitoring of the research activities.

While appreciating their efforts, he charged the researchers to make the university, state and their families proud, emphasising that he was confident the work would be well done.

Speaking, the coordinating director of Research and Development in the institution, Professor Nuhu George Obaje, said that the other two projects that were during the defence was due to budgetary mix up, stating that the issue would be resolved and forwarded to TETFund.

He called for an immediate meeting of the research teams where everyone is carried along, stressing that an inception workshop per research team will be organised.

Obaje who is also the Basinal Chair Professor of the NNPC said progress would be monitored, especially after the inception workshop.

In his contributions, the deputy vice chancellor, Academic, Professor Muhammad Aliyu Paiko congratulated the researchers and advised that everybody’s role be spelt out to have a coordination.