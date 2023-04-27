A total of 2,754 students of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Oyo State, are set to graduate from the institution at the convocation ceremony on Friday.

A breakdown of the figure indicated that a total of eight students are graduating with First Class, while 332 made Second Class Upper degree. Another 766 will earn their degrees in the Second Class Lower category, while 249 finished their courses in the third-class category. The remaining thirteen 13 students are graduating with passes.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday at the institution’s Council Chamber, LAUTECH’s acting vice-chancellor, Professor Mojeed Olaide Liasu, disclosed that 63 students will graduate in the Faculty of Clinical Sciences, with MBBS, while 1,286 are graduating from the Faculty of Nursing Sciences.

According to him, “a total of 1,962 students are earning their post-graduate degrees. The breakdown of the figure includes 55 new PhD holders and 1,883 graduating with Masters’s degrees. A cumulative total of 24 are also going home with Postgraduate Diplomas.”

Liasu stated: “It has been a smooth sail since the Oyo State government secured full ownership of LAUTECH three years ago. This year’s convocation is unique in many ways as it would also include the investiture of the University’s 6th Chancellor, His Majesty, Sir Ohna Sergeant Chidi Awuse, the paramount ruler of Emouha Kingdom in Rivers State.”

While expressing delight at the university being ranked by world-renowned ranking body, Webometrics, as number seven in the country and the best state university, the vice chancellor said both staff and students are committed to doing more in the coming years.

“It is my pleasure to inform you that our research has continued to consolidate on the leading positions and that has continued to impact positively on the image of LAUTECH Technology.

“For instance, in the year under review, five members of the academics in our university, former Provost of the College of Health Sciences; Professor Samuel Sunday Taiwo of the Department of Medical Microbiology and Parasitology, leader of the LAUTECH NANO+ Research group and renowned decorated researcher; Professor Agbaje Lateef, onetime member of the Governing Council; Professor Ojeyemi Olabemiwo, as well as Dr Ajamu Solomon Olalere and Professor Falohun Adeleye Samuel, did the university proud by winning national 2021 research fund of Tetfund.”

“Recently, LAUTECH was ranked for the first time by the Times Higher Education (THE), UK where the university emerged as 10th in the country and the best state University in Nigeria. THE examined 1,799 Universities across 104 countries and its ranking table is based on 13 performance indicators, including teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and International outlook, ” Liasu remarked.

