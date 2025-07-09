LAUTECH clinical lecturers issue 21-day ultimatum over non-implementation of CONMESS

Clinical lecturers at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) have issued a 21-day ultimatum to the university management over non-implementation of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS).

The lecturers, under the Medical and dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), expressed frustration over prolonged delays and silence from the university on their legitimate salary demands.

The statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Ibadan, was jointly signed by its Chairman, Dr Oluwatosin Ilori, and General Secretary, Dr Abraham Akinbola

They said that LAUTECH was the only university in South-West Nigeria yet to implement the CONMESS, despite several interventions and a suspended strike action three months ago.

MDCAN said that the Vice-Chancellor had personally promised to address the issue, but no concrete action followed, while further correspondences were ignored by the university management.

They urged Gov. Seyi Makinde and other Oyo stakeholders to intervene, warning that failure to meet their demands by month-end would lead to an indefinite strike.