Laursen assumes office as APM Terminals Nigeria country manager

Klaus Holm Laursen has been appointed as the new Country Manager for APM Terminals Nigeria.

In his new capacity, Mr Laursen will oversee the operations of APM Terminals in Apapa, Onne and Kano.

Until his appointment, Mr Laursen was the Managing Director of APM Terminals, Poti Seaport – the largest port in Georgia, handling liquids, dry bulk, passenger ferries and 85 per cent of Georgia’s container traffic.

Laursen has worked with the Maersk Group since 1998 in various capacities and has served in various countries including Denmark, Malaysia, South Korea, Netherlands, Jordan and Egypt.

“I am happy to work in Nigeria. I believe Nigeria has a lot of potentials and our company is happy to contribute to the economic development of the country and the well being of the people.

“We will work with the Nigerian Ports Authority, Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Nigeria Customs Service and other relevant agencies of government at all levels to actualize the Ease of Doing Business policy of the Federal Government and make the ports more efficient.

“APM Terminals in Nigeria will offer reliable, safe and efficient operations with a continuous improvement focus. We also assure our customers of flexible and solutions-oriented approach to address their needs, in addition to deploying innovative, digital solutions that enable customers to order their services quickly and easily,” Laursen said.

