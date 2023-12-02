Folklore veteran musician, Uncle Jimi Solanke, and wife of the late legendary saxophonist, Orlando Julius, Latoya Aduke, and her Osun Ifokanbale Band, held sway and got the audience groovy to the sounds at the 14th Annual EniObanke Music Festival (Emu Fest), last Saturday, in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The veterans were the cynosure of all eyes at the Ibadan leg of EMUfest as they thrilled the audience with the evergreen tunes.

Latoya dished out ‘Love in Action’, ‘Oni Suru’, and ‘Aye Waka Le’ even as the audience sang and danced along to the timeless songs that have transcended culture, race, and bonded families.

In the same vein, folklore expert, Uncle Jimi Solanke serenaded the audience at the music festival EmuFest with melodic songs associated with the cultural icon.

Latoya Aduke, a reputable dancer in her usual way lighted up the event with her energetic dancing skills alongside her band.

Speaking about the event, Latoya said, “Uncle Jimi is a legend. He can do no wrong with a mic and music. So many people were saying that they loved him since childhood and to be able to witness him live with their children is a blessing.

“Beautiful Nubia always gives his all to his friends. They sing along to music with positive vibes which makes them proud to be Africans. I enjoyed the whole experience. I look forward to the 15th edition of EMUFEST,” she added.

