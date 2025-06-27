Lateef Jakande’s son harps on health, education, others for Nigeria’s devt

The Late Former Governor of Lagos State, Lateef Jakande’s Son, Seyi Jakande has emphasised the importance of health, education, works, security and agriculture for the sustenance of Nigeria’s growth and development.

The All Progressives Congress Chairmanship candidate for Odi-Olowo/Ojuwoye LCDA in Lagos State made this known while speaking on the development of local governments, specifically and Nigeria generally.

According to him, improving the healthcare facilities in all PHCs and adopting sustainable practices that prepare them for a resilient future is critical.

Seyi noted that education and empowerment will cultivate a generation equipped to innovate and lead confidently.

Jakande’s son noted that the infrastructure will be enhanced and robust security measures will be implemented in order to , create a safe and vibrant environment for all.

Seyi Jakande explained that promoting sustainable agricultural practices, encouraging tourism, and celebrating the rich cultural heritage will lay the groundwork for inclusive economic prosperity.

“Health and Environmental Sustainability: We are dedicated to improving our healthcare facilities in all PHCs and adopting sustainable practices that prepare us for a resilient future.

“E: Education and Empowerment (focusing on Youth, Women, and Sports): Our commitment to education and empowerment will cultivate a generation equipped to innovate and lead confidently.

“W: Works and Security: We will enhance our infrastructure and implement robust security measures, creating a safe and vibrant environment for all.

“A: Agriculture, Tourism, and Culture: By promoting sustainable agricultural practices, encouraging tourism, and celebrating our rich cultural heritage, we aim to lay the groundwork for inclusive economic prosperity.

“Each pillar of the HEWA Agenda is essential to elevating the quality of life for our residents, and together, we will champion a comprehensive and sustainable development agenda,” he said.

