Lateef Adedimeji, Femi Branch, other Nollywood stars set for opera of ‘The Gods Have Spoken’ in Lagos

Popular Nollywood Director, Muyideen Oladapo, (A.K.A Lala) has announced the stage opera of ‘The Gods Have Spoken’ at Terra Kulture in Lagos.

The opera, written by Dr. Taiye Adeola, will feature a collection of top Nollywood actors and actresses including Lateef Adedimeji, Femi Branch, Dr. Tunji Sotimirin, Omowunmi Dada and Lizzy Jay.

Addressing the media in Lagos on Tuesday, Lala, who also directed the stage performance of Ola Rotimi’s play ‘Kurunmi’, said the collection of stars for the opera was a deviation from the norm, as the audience will be seeing them in another element for the first time ever. He added that the play has a 40-page script and over 140 pages of music, while the performance will feature over 80 actors and crew members.

“Opera is a play in the form of music and art where the singers and instrumentalists perform in a theatrical way. Every line will be acted out in the form of a song. I chose to perform “The Gods Have Spoken” because the message mirrors society. It’s a story that gives hope to the common man in their pursuit of destiny,” he said.

Commenting on the play, Dr. Sotimirin assured the audience of a spectacular experience, citing that “This is a tiny script with a unique, significant message and dialogue being rendered for a spectacle to behold. This is to celebrate the common man’s voice to equip themselves.”

The Choreography Director, Segun Adefila,explained that the story which is about destiny and character teaches how man can influence the voice of the gods to bring destiny to life.

Speaking at the performance rehearsal, the Music Director, Adeaga Mofopefoluwa, said “The Gods Have Spoken is a peculiar play with a unique message for the audience. We’ve been working on the music scoresheet written by the writer and the arranger of the play, orchestrating the performance of this play. I assure the audience of a captivating performance different from what they’ve experienced.”

The producer, Olamide Oladapo, hinting that the performance will also feature something special, urged the audience to be on the lookout, “This is a satire and total theatre: dancing, acting, singing, with actors saying their lines in the form of songs. This will captivate and engage the audience. And I would like to add that we have something special coming on stage. I want everyone to watch out and come see,” Oladapo said.

The opera of ‘The Gods Have Spoken’ will be at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos on October 18 and 19.

