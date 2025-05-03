Lateef Abioye becomes Sunbeth Energies Limited MD

The management of Sunbeth Energies Limited has ratified the appointment of Lateef Abioye as its new Managing Director.

Olasunkanmi said Lateef will spearhead the company’s strategic growth agenda, operational excellence, and nationwide expansion as Sunbeth strengthens its position in Nigeria’s energy landscape.

He explained that the company has earned a reputation for delivering high-quality fuel products through its integrated trading and logistics operations.

According to him, under Lateef’s leadership, the company is set to accelerate this expansion, enhancing accessibility and elevating service delivery across its retail network.

He further explained that Lateef brings deep expertise in business development, operational leadership, and strategic execution, adding that His appointment is expected to reinforce Sunbeth’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence in the downstream oil and gas sector.

“We are delighted to welcome Lateef Abioye as the Managing Director of Sunbeth Energies.

“His experience and vision align with our mission to grow our footprint and provide world-class energy solutions across Nigeria.

“As the company enters a new phase of growth, Sunbeth Energies remains committed to delivering superior fuel services while contributing to national development through job creation and infrastructure investment,” he said.