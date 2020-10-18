Late Oyediran, an epitome of humility, hardwork ― Ex-minister, Eze Ndi Igbo

Former Minister of Industry, Dr (Mrs) Nike Akande and the Eze Ndi Igbo of Ibadan, Dr Alex Anozie on Sunday described late Reverend (Mrs) Tola Oyediran as an epitome of humility and hard work, who virtues should be emulated by Nigerians.

Late Oyediran, who was the chairman of African Newspapers of Nigeria (ANN) Plc, publisher of the Tribune titles passed on on Friday in Ibadan, Oyo State capital at the age of 79.

Akande in her tribute to the deceased said she lived an impactful life by touching the lives of the downtrodden positively, saying many who benefited from her kindness and benevolence would not forget her.

According to her, “Reverend (Mrs) Oyediran was a virtuous woman, a woman who has touched many lives in many positive ways and a worthy daughter of the great Papa Awolowo. May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace. May the Good Lord give her husband and the family to grace to bear the loss.”

Speaking to the Nigerian Tribune at the residence of the deceased after signing the condolence register, the Eze Ndi Igbo of Ibadanland, Dr Alex Anozie stated: “Mama Oyediran was a pleasant and humble woman, who contributed her quota to the development of humanity in her environment.”

He said “she was a straightforward woman who lived an upright life that illuminated the path for others to tread. When you look at her, when you speak with her, within seconds, you will be able to read her mind and her feelings on issues.

“Reverend Tola Oyediran related and mixed freely with everyone, regardless of your class, whether you belong to the high and low stratum of the society. She was very humble. We would miss her so much.

“The lesson everybody should learn from her death is that we must all get ready for that last call when death will come. One thing that makes me happy about the woman is that her good relationship with God. She was God-fearing woman who lived a purposeful and spiritual life,” Anozie remarked.

In his tribute, the Priest-In-Charge, Anglican Church of the Holy Ghost, Joyce-B Road, Ibadan, Reverend Akinleye James Olusola said “Mama is an epitome of humility, God-fearing mother, lover of children. Your death is a shock, but we take solace in God that you are resting in the bosom of the Lord.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: Presidential Panel On Police Reforms Agrees To Meet All Demands By #EndSARS Protesters

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has convened a meeting with stakeholders and has agreed to meet all demands raised by the #EndSARS protesters, which include halting use of force against protesters and unconditional release of arrested citizens.

ICYMI: Lagos To Compensate Victims Of #EndSARS Protest With N200m ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the state government has earmarked N200million as compensation for families of victims of #EndSars protest.